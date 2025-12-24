'But We Have Deadline': Boss Tells Employee Who Was Having Breathing Difficulties

An Indian employee has ignited a debate on social media after sharing a demoralising encounter with their boss, who responded insensitively to a medical emergency. In the viral post titled, "Told my boss I couldn't breathe and she says 'But we have deadlines,'" the employee explained that the incident occurred just minutes before they were scheduled to finish their shift.

"I honestly couldn't breathe. And it was literally five mins from winding up work. My colleague comes and says, "We need to finish the deadlines". I say "I cannot because I need to go to the doctor." She says please tell the boss," the employee wrote.

As per the employee, the deadline was declared right after they told the collegaue that they could not finish the task at hand in five minutes.

"She [boss] is like "But we have deadline. Take rest and do early morning tomorrow". Sometimes I feel my boss does not understand the employees are humans. That they can genuinely be sick, because they are not machines."

The employee lamented about not having a kind boss, adding that those having an understanding superior were the lucky ones in a corporate setup.

"I don't know what kinda mentality these kind of bosses has. Lucky are those who have understanding bosses who genuinely cares for their employees first. Wish mine was the same."

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Work At Your Pace'

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the employee to focus on their health instead of irrational deadlines that created a fake sense of urgency.

"Health over hustle guys. No point of hustling for a higher salary when you're not fit to enjoy the money," said one user, while another added: "Everything is urgent in corporate. Work at your pace and when you feel perfectly healthy."

A third commented: "If everything is so tight, they would most likely not want the employee to be replaced because new employee would take onboarding time. So just do it at your own pace and let them scream. It's just a way to create urgency in corporate."

A fourth said: "Don't ignore health. See what happened to Anna [EY] and check who attended her funeral from her office."