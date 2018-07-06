Burning Bird Falls Down From Wire, Sets 17 Acres Of Land On Fire

A bird in Germany's Rostock led to a major fire.

In an unfortunate incident in Germany, a bird caught fire from an electric cable, fell down and burned 17 acres of land. The incident took place on Monday evening in the coastal city of Rostock. According to local reports, the fire began in a dry field and soon spread to nearby railway power lines that began to short circuit. The winds also began to spread it towards the residential districts of Riekdahl and Kosterbeck, and it took a crew of 50 firemen and volunteers, along with a helicopter, to control the fire.

The local fire department wrote on Facebook that according to initial estimates, 7 hectares of land were destroyed by the fire. However, people were never in danger as the fire was brought under control.

They also shared pictures of the fire

Though the extent of property damage is still unclear, nobody was injured in the incident.

This is not the first time that something bizarre has led to a fire. In March this year, three American students in Italy tried to cook pasta without water and set fire to their apartment.