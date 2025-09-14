Bureaucrat Applauds Trichy Forest Team For Safely Rescuing Juvenile Gaur From Waterbody: "Well Done"

In a heartwarming display of wildlife conservation, the Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) District Forest Office team in Tamil Nadu executed a daring rescue operation on September 13, saving a juvenile Indian gaur. The young bison, weighing several hundred kilograms, had fallen into a deep reservoir, leaving it trapped and exhausted. What followed was a multi-hour ordeal that showcased the unwavering dedication of forest and fire service personnel, who risked their own lives to ensure the animal's safety.

The operation, captured on video, was shared on X by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forests. The team first constructed a makeshift ladder to access the edge of the waterbody. They used sturdy ropes and an improvised lifting mechanism to carefully secure the distressed gaur, which at times strained against the restraints. The ropes creaked under the weight, and the terrain added to the fragility of the effort, but the officials persisted, coordinating seamlessly to hoist the animal to solid ground. After hours of tense work, the guard was freed.

Sharing the video, Ms Sahu lauded the team and wrote, "Trichy DFO and her team have safely rescued a juvenile Indian gaur that fell into a large waterbody. Forest and Fire teams worked hard for hours, risking their own lives to save the gaur, who was later released in the wild. Well done, Team Trichy."

Trichy DFO and her team have safely rescued a juvenile Indian gaur that fell into a large waterbody. Forest & Fire teams worked hard for hours risking their own life to save the gaur who was later released in the wild. Well done Team Trichy 🤛#WildlifeRescue #TNForest

The clip quickly went viral, amassing over 6,000 views and an outpouring of admiration from netizens. One user commented, "This is incredible. Tremendous effort & compassion. Much regard & appreciation for these brave & empathetic forest & fire officials."

Another added, "My God… What Great Effort. Simply Great Dedication And Sincerity. Congratulations To The DFO And The Team In Trichy."

A third noted the gaur's intelligence saying: "Congratulations to tiruchy team, herculean efforts. Intelligent animal too it was patient till the last rope was united before running away."

Notably, the Indian gaur is a Schedule I protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act.