Bulgarian Club Holds Silence For Ex-Player Who Is Still Alive, Internet Calls It 'All-Time Gaffe'

A Bulgarian first-division football club has issued an apology for holding a minute's silence for a former player, only to discover he was still alive, according to a report in BBC. The club, Arda Kardzhali, located in the southern Bulgarian town of Kardzhali, made the bizarre error while facing league rivals, Levski Sofia on Sunday (Mar 16).

Prior to the start of the match, both sides gathered at the centre circle, bowed their heads and paid respects to Arda club legend, Petko Ganchev. However, the club soon realised its mistake and before the final whistle, issued a public apology on social media.

"The management of PFC Arda would like to express a huge apology to the former Arda player Petko Ganchev and his relatives after the club received wrong information about his death," the club wrote.

"We wish Petko Ganchev many more years of good health and to enjoy the success of Arda," the statement added.

Unbelievable scenes in Bulgaria! Arda's match against Levski Sofia began with a minute of silence for ex-player Petko Ganchev… only to later find out he's alive! The club has since issued an apology. A truly bizarre moment in football pic.twitter.com/R4nTlsYHxY — tether.bet (@tether_bet) March 17, 2025

The minute's silence made Mr Ganchev's wife worried as he was out driving. As per the former pro, his wife never misses a match but since he had not returned despite the game starting 10 minutes ago, she became nervous.

“I entered the garden and my wife greeted me in tears. She said, ‘Petko, Petko, they've announced on TV that you've passed away!' I couldn't understand what she was saying or what had happened," Mr Ganchev told local media, as per news.com.au.

Social media reacts

The incident quickly went viral with social media users calling it one of the all-time gaffes while others were relieved that the former player was safe and sound.

"Hilarious! How do you get that so wrong!?" said one user while another added: "You cannot make this up, lmao."

A third commented: "Things Michael Scott might do. An all-time gaffe."

The game ended in a 1-1 stalemate which kept Arda fifth in the 16-team table and still in contention of securing a place in European football next season.