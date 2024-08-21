'Bruh, We Smoke All The Time': Accidental Text To Police Officer Sparks Internet Sensation

The officer responded with a selfie and "No cap," clarifying the mix-up.

A Mississippi resident accidentally texted a police officer, mistakenly thinking he is messaging a friend about "smoking." The officer humorously responded with a selfie holding his badge and playfully said, "No cap."

The Gulfport Police Department shared the funny exchange on Facebook, offering a tip to double-check numbers before sending texts. The unidentified person initiated the conversation shortly after 10 pm last week.

Person: Yo

Officer: Sup

Person: Wyd (What are you doing?)

Officer: Chillin hbu (How about you?)

Person: Wanna smoke

Officer: Smoke?

Person: I got some *fire emoji* *gas pump emoji*

Officer: I don't think I'll be able to smoke with you

Person: Bruh we smoke all the time

Officer: I think you have the wrong number

Person: Bruh stop cappin

Officer: *sends selfie holding a police badge* No cap

According to slang language, "cappin'" means to say something that isn't true.

When sharing the chat screenshot on Facebook, the police department captioned the post, "Pro tip: Before you send the text, double-check the number. Nothing like a wrong number text to really spice up someone's day."

The Facebook post by the police department went viral, and the comment section was filled with several reactions.

"This is so awesome!! I. Sure, they have a good story to tell their friends... I mean, bruh," commented a user.

"LMAO I can only imagine the look on the dude's face. He's probably hiding in the closet all day, hoping no one comes knocking," wrote another user.