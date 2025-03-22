British Woman Who Changed Her Name To 'Pudsey Bear' Can't Get A Passport

A British woman who officially changed her name to Pudsey Bear for charity 16 years ago has lamented that she is unable to receive a passport with Home Office officials dubbing her name too "frivolous" and potentially in breach of copyright. Eileen De Bont, 53, became Pudsey Bear -- the beloved teddy mascot from Children in Need, after running an eBay auction to raise money for the national charity in 2009, according to a report in Metro.

She was provided a list of 50 names and pledged to take on the one chosen by the highest bidder. The UK Deed Poll Service won the auction with a bid of Rs 4.4 lakh (4,000 pounds) and her name was changed.

Ms Bear applied for the passport way back in 2009 but the Home Office refused to entertain her request. After she sought advice on the matter again this month, Ms Bear was told her application could fail again because it potentially breaches copyright laws.

"They just won't let me be who I am," Ms Bear said, adding: "All my bills, my bank details, the GP, my local health trust. Everywhere else has accepted my new name - everywhere except the Passport Office."

"I thought that after 16 years the passport agency can hardly call my name "frivolous". It is my name, and has been for 16 years, so I would like it on the front page of my passport next to my photograph." she added.

Quizzed why she was not reverting to her birth name, Ms Bear said her new identity is here to stay.

"I don't see the need to have to change my name back. I have been Pudsey now for 16 years and I like my name."

Notably, apart from having her new name on the council documents, Ms Bear's tarot reading business, called Northern Light Tarot, which has 32,000 subscribers on YouTube - is listed on Companies House under Ms Pudsey Bear.

The Home Office has suggested that she seek permission from the copyright owner, BBC, before proceeding with the passport application again.

A spokesperson for the Home Office confirmed this week that it would welcome a new application from Mrs Bear, adding: "All passport applications are considered on their individual merits and assessed in line with official guidance."