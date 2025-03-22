Worlds First Hydrogen-Powered Vending Machine To Be Unveiled By Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is set to unveil hydrogen-powered vending machines at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan next month. The beverage giant is claiming to be the first company in the world to come up with the technology that has been co-developed by Fuji Electric, a Japanese electrical equipment company. The American multinational, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia is aiming to reduce CO2 emissions to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

The machine does not need access to a power outlet and instead relies on replaceable hydrogen cartridges to fuel a chemical reaction that generates electricity. The company claims that hydrogen is a compatible power source for vending machines as it allows the machines to run in any weather conditions and does not require much space to operate them.

"A hydrogen cartridge is loaded in the generator and electricity is generated through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen in the air. The generated electricity is then stored in a battery from where it is transmitted to the vending machine and used to run the machine," Coca-Cola said in a statement, adding that it will install 58 vending machines at the Expo.

Though Coca-Cola hasn't shared specifics of how long the machines will be powered before their hydrogen cartridges are replaced, it admitted that once launched, the big challenge remains the infrastructure for supplying hydrogen and optimisation of the overall cost.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the news, some social media users were sceptical about Coca-Cola's "environment-friendly" move while others applauded the initiative.

"Environmentally friendly" vending machines running on gray hydrogen, which are just greenhouse gas generator methane powered machines with extra steps," said one user while another added: "Did they forget the mechanical vending machines they once made/used?"

A third commented: "This sounds silly in the west, but Japan has vending machines all over the place and a large industry for restocking them. It makes some sense to be able to put them anywhere and just have the restocking trucks also replace hydrogen flasks."

Hydrogen has long been touted as the next big alternative to replace fossil fuels. Hydrogen-powered cars have been in the market for the better part of the last decade but commercial success has been hard to come by.