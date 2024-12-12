British Tourist's Video Of Vietnam's Bizarre Covid-19 Theme Park Goes Viral On Social Media

A wide range of ideas serves as the foundation for the popular theme parks found throughout the world. However, one park stands out from the rest for its unusual theme: the deadly coronavirus pandemic that affected the whole world. Located in Vietnam, this unique attraction is called the Covid-19 Park. It is part of the Tuyen Lam Lake National Tourist Complex, located in the southeastern region of the country.

Several social media users in the past have posted about it, but recently it went viral because a 29-year-old British social media user, Ella Ribak, shared a video of the park.

"Does anyone know if this still exists? I love Vietnam so much; like, who creates a whole theme park dedicated to Covid-19?" she wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

Ella, from London, told The Metro: 'It was such a weird experience. I and the other travellers couldn't stop laughing, and we kept looking around to see if any Vietnamese people found it funny as well, but they all seemed pretty serious. The clock at the start made it all feel pretty dystopian, and the fact all the sculptures were shrouded in trees."

"But then when you turned a corner and saw a human-size pathogen with googly eyes on it locked in a jail, it just becomes funny."

She added, "It was really strange trying to figure out how serious the park was. Obviously, it touches on a sensitive topic for some people, but the clay sculptures seemed so jokey that it's hard to tell. Ultimately we had a great time, even if we didn't take it as it was meant."