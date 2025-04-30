British Man Walks From UK To Vietnam, Has Covered 9 Countries So Far

A British adventurer has embarked on an epic solo trek from the UK to Vietnam, covering over 15,000 kilometres across 23 countries on foot, with only two ferry rides. His motivation is to show that ordinary people can achieve remarkable things and experience the adventure of a lifetime. Luke Daekin embarked on his remarkable journey on September 16, 2024, starting from Stratford-upon-Avon. He traversed through France, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Greece. With Turkey on the horizon, he anticipated spending around two months completing this leg of his epic adventure.

After Turkey, he'll enter Georgia and Azerbaijan, then take a ferry across the Caspian Sea to Kazakhstan. The Central Asian leg poses significant challenges, including vast deserts, limited amenities, and harsh weather conditions, making access to necessities like food, water, and shelter scarce.

"Walking from the UK to Vietnam—this is my full route! 23 countries, over 15,000km, and all on foot (with two ferry crossings: England to France and Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan) I've just crossed Europe through a freezing cold winter, but now things get even wilder. Next up is Turkey, bear-infested country where they're all waking up hungry after hibernation. Then, I'll be walking through deserts and the Middle East, across India where I'll be dodging snakes and tigers, before hitting 40+°C heat and the brutal rainy season in Southeast Asia.This is going to get insane. Follow along to see how far I get." he captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

After Kazakhstan, he'll traverse through Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India, then continue through Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, and finally Vietnam. The grand finale will take him from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, marking the end of his incredible journey.