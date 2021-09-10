After Masala Dosa, British High Commissioner Tries Mumbai's Vada Pav

British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis, tried a vada pav in Mumbai

The British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis, is on a charm offensive during his deputation to India and trying desi food and flavour from across the country. After trying masaladosa, Mr Ellis is now enjoying the Maharashtrian vada pav, a fast food consisting of deep-fried potato dumplings placed inside a bread bun. Mr Ellis is in Mumbai, meeting top state government officials and political leaders. And, no matter how busy you are, there is always time to grab a vada pav in the maximum city. Well, we have Mr Ellis' approval on this. He shared a picture of himself trying the vada pav in front of the iconic Gateway of India. In true Maharashtrian style, Mr Ellis said the popular snack was “lai bhaari” (excellent). The post has got more than 19,000 likes and several interesting comments.

There's always time to have a #vadapav in Mumbai - लई भारी! pic.twitter.com/Xv6Hu4iW2X — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) September 9, 2021

Given his apparent penchant for Indian food, one user suggested the British High Commissioner was enjoying his stay in the country.

You enjoying well ...in india good — सागर शर्मा (@SagarSh92730342) September 9, 2021

Another urged him to try the vada pav outside Keerti College in Dadar, saying it's the “best” vada pav available in Mumbai.

Please have the vada paav outside Keerti college.. I know you won't but still telling you where the best one is available ???????? — Rajan patel (@Patelrajan) September 9, 2021

Many Twitter users asked him to try the snack off the street and not an expensive one from a five-star hotel, some of them claiming the street snack tastes better.

Sir what you are eating vada pav is made in Taj hotel worth $10 vada pav vs 10 rs vada pav. — Sks (@thesks24) September 9, 2021

And what better place than The Chambers... (Would still recommend to try the Aaram Vadapav .. bang opposite CSTM) — Soumya Maheshwari (@isomkahin) September 9, 2021

The last time Mr Ellis tried an Indian dish, he was urged to eat with his hand instead of knife and fork.

So South India; how do I eat tomorrow's dosa? — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 4, 2021

Recently, he also visited a Ganpati workshop in Mumbai.

Like many good beginnings, I have started my #Mumbai visit today by visiting a wonderful Ganesha workshop ahead of #GaneshChaturthi.



|| गणपती बाप्पा मोरया ||

|| मंगल मूर्ती मोरया || pic.twitter.com/jpuin5CM56 — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) September 7, 2021

Before being appointed the High Commissioner to India, Mr Ellis worked as Deputy National Security Adviser for the Integrated Review on foreign and security policy. He has extensive experience in security issues.