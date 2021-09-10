After Masala Dosa, British High Commissioner Tries Mumbai's Vada Pav

Several Twitter users suggested options to Mr Ellis where he should try some of the most delicious vada pavs in Mumbai.

British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis, tried a vada pav in Mumbai

The British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis, is on a charm offensive during his deputation to India and trying desi food and flavour from across the country. After trying masaladosa, Mr Ellis is now enjoying the Maharashtrian vada pav, a fast food consisting of deep-fried potato dumplings placed inside a bread bun. Mr Ellis is in Mumbai, meeting top state government officials and political leaders. And, no matter how busy you are, there is always time to grab a vada pav in the maximum city. Well, we have Mr Ellis' approval on this. He shared a picture of himself trying the vada pav in front of the iconic Gateway of India. In true Maharashtrian style, Mr Ellis said the popular snack was “lai bhaari” (excellent). The post has got more than 19,000 likes and several interesting comments.

Given his apparent penchant for Indian food, one user suggested the British High Commissioner was enjoying his stay in the country.

Another urged him to try the vada pav outside Keerti College in Dadar, saying it's the “best” vada pav available in Mumbai.

Many Twitter users asked him to try the snack off the street and not an expensive one from a five-star hotel, some of them claiming the street snack tastes better.

The last time Mr Ellis tried an Indian dish, he was urged to eat with his hand instead of knife and fork.

Recently, he also visited a Ganpati workshop in Mumbai.

Before being appointed the High Commissioner to India, Mr Ellis worked as Deputy National Security Adviser for the Integrated Review on foreign and security policy. He has extensive experience in security issues.

