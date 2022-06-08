Watch: Father's Savage Dance Moves On 'O Saki Saki' At Daughter's Wedding

Since being shared, the father-daughter dance video has been viewed over 1.4 million times.

Anisha Kay, a Los Angeles-based dancer and orthodontist, and her father, Kushan, appear to be on their way to becoming one of the Internet's favourite father-daughter duos. The internet is buzzing with a video of them dancing at Anisha's wedding. People are going crazy about their moves, particularly as the bride's father shakes his legs to Nora Fatehi's "O Saki Saki" remake.

The man can be seen matching steps with Anisha and show off his incredible dance moves to the song, especially the hook steps.

Anisha added a sticker to the video that read, “Made my dad do a Bollywood item song in our father-daughter dance." In the caption, she tagged Nora Fatehi, and wrote, “He's coming for your spot.”

Watch the video here:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has been viewed over 1.4 million times.

One user commented, “The Saki Saki threw me out! Bravo dad!”

Another wrote, “This has to be the best father-daughter dance to date!” "I cannot get over his stage presence," commented a user.

One user wrote, "Dad passed the vibe check."

"He's got moves like Amitabh Bachchan," commented another.

Anisha also shared a 5-minute, 10-second video on YouTube of their performance. She captioned it,

"This dance got so much love on TikTok that I had to post it here! My dad and I wanted to do something different for our father-daughter dance and I had an idea of some funny moments I wanted to throw in. Hope you guys like it!"

Here's the video:

One user commented, “I was smiling throughout the entire video.”

What do you think of the father grooving to the Bollywood songs?