Brazilian Woman Falls In Love With Man Who Stole Her Phone, Their Bizarre Story Is Now Viral

A woman in Brazil fell in love with a man who robbed her and now their bizarre love story has gone viral on social media. The couple detailed their romantic saga in a Twitter video which has accumulated more than 38,000 views online.

"I was walking down the street where he lives and unfortunately, I was mugged," the woman, identified as Emanuela, said while recounting her "first date" at an event in Brazil, New York Post reported. The unidentified thief, on the other hand, shared in the clip that he had indeed felt his feelings change for the woman after he saw her photo on her phone.

"I was going through a difficult situation because I didn't have a woman, you know," said the man. "When I saw her photo on the phone, I said to myself 'What a beautiful brunette, you don't see a brunette like that every day,' and I regretted stealing it,'" he added.

The man interviewing the couple then joking said, "So you stole her phone and then her heart?" To this, the thief replied, "Exactly".

According to the Post, the two have now been dating for two years. However, it is still unclear if the woman's parents are on board with having a former robber as their child's romantic partner.

Meanwhile, their bizarre love story has left Twitter users perplexed. While some pointed out that such unlikely love stories can only originate from Brazil, others found the story rather charming and believed that love could blossom anywhere and in any circumstance.

"Love can accomplish anything," wrote one user. "Sounds like a comedy,.but it's real, Brazil," commented another.

The Twitter video has accumulated more than 2,200 likes.

