Boy With Autism Builds Largest Titanic Replica. It's Made Of 65,000 Legos The model has previously been displayed in Iceland, Sweden, Norway and Germany

Share EMAIL PRINT One hundred twenty tubes of crazy glue were used to piece together the replica Reykjavik: The world's largest replica of the Titanic, made by an autistic Icelandic boy using Lego bricks, will be exhibited for the first time in a US museum, the media reported on Tuesday.



Brynjar Karl Birgisson originally used 56,000 bricks to make the eight-metre replica, but "after the front part broke, we had to buy more, taking it to a total of around 65,000", the 15-year-old said.



Lego subsidised the build by giving Brynjar a discount on some of the bricks needed for the project.



"One hundred twenty tubes of crazy glue were used," he said.



The model has previously been displayed in Iceland, Sweden, Norway and Germany, and has now travelled to the Titanic Museum in Tennessee, where Brynjar will be making an appearance on April 21.



He said the experience had helped him with his autism, the Guardian reported.



"Although I'm still autistic and will always be, I have trained my self to be 'as normal as possible'... Whatever normal means," he said.



Brynjar has previously travelled to the US to deliver a Kids TED talk about his autism and the Titanic replica project.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



Click for more





The world's largest replica of the Titanic, made by an autistic Icelandic boy using Lego bricks, will be exhibited for the first time in a US museum, the media reported on Tuesday.Brynjar Karl Birgisson originally used 56,000 bricks to make the eight-metre replica, but "after the front part broke, we had to buy more, taking it to a total of around 65,000", the 15-year-old said.Lego subsidised the build by giving Brynjar a discount on some of the bricks needed for the project."One hundred twenty tubes of crazy glue were used," he said.The model has previously been displayed in Iceland, Sweden, Norway and Germany, and has now travelled to the Titanic Museum in Tennessee, where Brynjar will be making an appearance on April 21.He said the experience had helped him with his autism, the Guardian reported."Although I'm still autistic and will always be, I have trained my self to be 'as normal as possible'... Whatever normal means," he said. Brynjar has previously travelled to the US to deliver a Kids TED talk about his autism and the Titanic replica project.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter