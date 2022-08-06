Boy And Kitten Drink Water From Sprinkler, Adorable Video Hit On Internet

Picture shows a little boy and a kitten drinking water from a pool sprinkler.

Children and their innocent activities are intriguing to watch. Such an adorable video is winning hearts on social media shows a little boy drinking water from a pool sprinkler in a garden. A kitten also joins him, making the video more adorable to watch.

As soon as the kitten starts drinking water with him, a smile appears on the boy's face. The eight-second clip has been shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter with the caption, "Stay hydrated."

The video has accumulated more than two million views and over 81,000 likes. Many Twitter users have left heartfelt remarks in the comment section.

"This is worth all of twitter," said one user, while another added, "Best thing I've seen today."

Sharing the video, a third user wrote, "An important lesson during these hot summer days."

Social media users love to watch videos of children and their antics. Recently, a video on social media showed a little boy meeting popular robot from the film Wall-E face-to-face for the first time. His reaction caught attention of the viewers on the social media.

The robot attempted to communicate with the boy and the moment was captured by many people on their phones. The video was believed to be captured during a comic convention and it was shared on Instagram by a user named Tefy last month.

Since being shared on social media, the video amassed over 16.7 million views and 1.2 million likes.

