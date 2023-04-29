'Bollywood Supremacy': Old Video Of Ice Skaters Performing To Hindi Songs Goes Viral

The video has accumulated more than 46,000 likes and thousands of views.

An old video showing two former Olympians and World champions, Meryl Davis and Charlie White, figure skating on some of the most famous Bollywood songs is going viral on social media.

On the occasion of International Dance Day, the official page of the Olympics shared the video of the duo sliding on ice with utmost ease. The choice of their songs and their attire aligned with them, which is what makes the clip so unique and entertaining.

"Bas dekhte hi reh jaoge!! This International Dance Day watch Meryl Davis and Charlie White's iconic performance to classic Bollywood hits at Vancouver 2010!" the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

In the video, the pair starts with a very famous song from the 2005 movie 'Bunty Aur Babli' - 'Kajra Re'. Their performance in Vancouver in 2010 also featured two more Bollywood songs. The other two were 'Silsila Ye Chahat Ka' and 'Dola Re Dola,' from the 2002 movie, Devdas.

Mixed with some smooth spins, kathak moves, and jolting jumps, the act was truly stupefying and astounding.

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already accumulated more than 46,000 likes and thousands of views. In the comment section, while some users called their performance "brilliant", others praised the duo for their "graceful" performance.

"A special mention to Charlie White! So graceful and accurate with his movements!!!! Not many men can dance like that, with the perfect body language," wrote one user. "Watched a billion times, yet goosebumps," said another.

A third user commented, "That is the beauty of those songs - they set the stage for themselves and then the figure skaters set it on. Forever magical this one". A fourth simply added, "Bollywood supremacy".