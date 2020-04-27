BlueTwitter Shows Solidarity With Frontline Workers During COVID Crisis

Over the weekend, Twitter users painted the microblogging platform blue in an expression of solidarity with frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. The hashtag #BlueTwitter is the latest in a long line of social media trends that have emerged as a way to show gratitude to medical professionals, police personnel and other essential workers who are on the frontline of the fight against the disease. On Twitter, netizens have been using #BlueTwitter to share photos of themselves wearing the colour blue to relive pre-lockdown memories and to show their gratitude to essential workers. Blue signifies the colour of scrubs worn by doctors and nurses who have been working tirelessly world-over to care for coronavirus patients.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was among those who took to the microblogging platform to participate in the #BlueTwitter trend. "As India crosses 26,000 cases today & our heroic healthcare workers risk themselves in the frontline's, an expression of solidarity: #BlueTwitter," he wrote on Sunday.
As India crosses 26,000 cases today & our heroic healthcare workers risk themselves in the frontline's, an expression of solidarity: #BlueTwitterpic.twitter.com/7GgCXE6JYC— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 26, 2020
BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda also took part in the trend.
Well here's @PandaJay's #BlueTwitter entry!— Office of Jay Panda (@mp_office) April 25, 2020
IPS officer Pankaj Nain shared a photo of his uniform as part of #BlueTwitter in a widely-praised tweet. "This is the best #BlueTwitter I can find for me , and I feel proud everytime I wear it," he wrote while sharing the pic.
This is the best #BlueTwitter I can find for me , and I feel proud everytime I wear it #BlueTwitterpic.twitter.com/hcFdUY70PA— Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) April 26, 2020
Photos of nature and wildlife were also used for the trend.
Nature forging new friendships ???? during this #lockdown#BlueTwitter#Naturepic.twitter.com/76ow3py4wJ— Swati Lakra IPS (@IGWomenSafety) April 26, 2020
"Even though the colour is blue it makes me super happy," wrote actor Shruti Seth while sharing a snapshot that shows her in a long blue dress.
#bluetwitter— Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) April 25, 2020
Take a look at some of the other entries to #BlueTwitter:
Standing in solidarity! Hello #BlueTwitterpic.twitter.com/0bDzfSBtQJ— Vinoj P Selvam (@VinojBJP) April 26, 2020
My #BlueTwitter from the pre-covid era. pic.twitter.com/QiNnvRkWL1— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 25, 2020
Did someone say #BlueTwitter?— نتاشا Natasha (@nuts2406) April 27, 2020
Earlier this month, the hashtags #9MinutesForIndia and #9baje9minute trended big time on Twitter as millions answered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off the lights of their homes and hold candles, lamps and mobile flashlights in a show of solidarity amid the global coronavirus pandemic.