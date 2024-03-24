Blinkit CEO Reacts After Man Receives Gujiya Mould Delivered In Record 3 Minutes

The post soon went viral and netizens praised BlinkIt for its fast service.

A man from Lucknow praised Blinkit's speedy service on X, formerly Twitter. Tanay Srivastava's "appreciation post" detailed his experience receiving a gujiya mould in just three minutes! His praise even caught the eye of Blinkit's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa.

Mr Srivastava, in a bind due to his mother's broken gujiya mould, used Blinkit, a popular online grocery delivery app, to order a replacement. Incredibly, his order arrived in a record-breaking three minutes.

Tanay Srivastava wrote on X, "APPRECIATION POST Mom's Gujia mould broke. Couldn't go to get one immediately. Ordered from @letsblinkit It arrived in 3 freakin minutes This is some level of operational excellence @albinder. Two years back I believed Blinkit is weak operationally Perspective changed."

See the post here:

APPRECIATION POST



Mom's Gujia mould broke. Couldn't go to get one immediately.



Ordered from @letsblinkit

It arrived in 3 freakin minutes🤯

This is some level of operational excellence @albinder



Two years back I believed Blinkit is weak operationally

Perspective changed🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/VDVRLbMFrD — Tanay Srivastava (@SinAyByCosAy) March 22, 2024



Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa reacted to the post and wrote, "Glad we were able to change your perspective! Happy Holi to you and the family."

The post soon went viral and netizens praised BlinkIt for its fast service.

A user commented, "Agree with you! Happened to get most of my orders in 6-12 mins. I stopped stepping out of home for literally anything.. All my neighbourhood shops sell at MRP only and I pay the same at Blinkit and might get some offers too.. Long live zepto & Blinkit."

Another user commented, "Blinkit took its name way too seriously."

However, a section of the internet said that it is impossible to receive an order in 3 minutes.

"IMPOSSIBLE, even if one will SET UP an order from the store just across the road and start the timer from placing an order online, receiving the order online while 'in the store', packing the order which was already 'in hand', and running across the street to reach the customer," a user commented.



