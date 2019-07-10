'Keep Running,' Anand Mahindra Tells Dutee Chand After Historic Win

An image shared by Dutee Chand on Twitter.

Dutee Chand became the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at World Universiade after she won the 100m dash event held in Naples, Italy. Chand won the gold medal in just 11.32 seconds. She also holds the 100m national record with 11.24 seconds. No Indian had qualified for the 100-metre final in the history of the University Games before this.

The victory led to a lot of congratulatory messages on social media, including one from business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

Responding to a tweet about India's historic gold win by parliamentarian Kiren Rijiju, Mr Mahindra praised Dutee Chand. "Way to go @DuteeChand," he tweeted on Wednesday, tagging the sprinter. "What a delight to see an Indian athlete power her way to the front, leaving all others behind...."

Way to go @DuteeChand ! The 100m sprint is the most exciting event in athletics. It's a display of sheer physical ability and power. What a delight to see an Indian athlete power her way to the front, leaving all others behind.... https://t.co/7f0KQg48s6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2019

Responding to Mr Mahindra's tweet, the 23-year-old said: "Thank you sir! Feeling humbled and blessed."

Her tweet led to another response from Mr Mahindra, who encouraged her to keep running, and run fearlessly "as you have always done."

Keep running..and run fearlessly as you have always done... https://t.co/gExuoWRYwf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2019

After the win, Dutee Chand posted an inspiring message on Twitter, along with a picture of her gold medal and a mini mascot of the games. "Pull me down, I will come back stronger!" she said in her tweet.

Pull me down, I will come back stronger! pic.twitter.com/PHO86ZrExl — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 9, 2019

Dutee Chand made headlines recently after she disclosed that she's in a same-sex relationship. She became one of the few athletes in the world to openly admit being in a same-sex relationship.

