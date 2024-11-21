"Blackout On Vacation Days": Company Bans Employees From Taking Offs Or Sick Days Till Year End, Criticised

A company's stringent leave policy has sparked widespread criticism on social media, sparking debates on work-life balance and employee well-being. The policy, effective until December 31, prohibits employees from taking vacations or sick leaves. Shared on Reddit, the notice prohibits any time off, including sick days, during the company's busiest season from November 25 to December 31.

"From November 25th, until December 31st, there is a blackout on vacation days, time off, and there will be no exceptions for calling off, taking sick days, given that these are our busiest days of the year, we will need all hands-on deck. Thank you," the text on the notice by the company read.

The employee who shared the post expressed frustration, stating, "Why does corporate think this is ok? God forbid I get sick. Company doesn't give a s**t."

See the post here:

This type of "leave blackout" is often intended to ensure smooth operations during peak business periods but has raised ethical and practical questions about balancing company productivity with employee health. Social media users voiced concerns over the policy arguing that it neglects their well-being and shared similar experiences of workplace burnout.

One user wrote, "You know, in the civilised world we consider this illegal." Another commented, "If you die, you have to inform management 3 days prior."

A third said, "I know a guy who owns a company and they don't let anyone off during the summer. The staff are overworked, underpaid and the guy treats them like shit. Then he would complain that people keep quitting and that ‘nobody wants to work."

A fourth added, "This seems like it is probably retail. I love how this sign acts like they will fire you for being sick, except here is the thing….they NEED you too. They need all hands on deck, remember? That portion of the note is a scare tactic. I'd make every effort to be there, sure. But if I had a fever or something, I'd still call in and roll the dice. It's easier to wait on a good employee to get well than it is to hire a new one."