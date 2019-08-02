Black And White Or Coloured? Viral Optical Illusion Confuses The Internet

"This is a black and white photograph. Only the lines have colour."

Offbeat | | Updated: August 02, 2019 09:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Black And White Or Coloured? Viral Optical Illusion Confuses The Internet

Is this picture black and white or coloured?


Every so often, an optical illusion goes viral on the Internet and makes us question our own eyes. This week too, a mind-boggling optical illusion is confusing social media users across the globe. This time, it's making people see colours where there are none!

The optical illusion was posted to Twitter on Saturday by Lionel Page, an economist at UTC Economics, according to the Mirror. It shows a group of people smiling for the camera. While the image is black and white, coloured grid lines have  been placed on top of it.

"This is a black and white photograph. Only the lines have colour," wrote Mr Page while sharing the pic online.

Take a look at the optical illusion below:

Do you see this image as coloured? Well, that's because the of the grid lines that trick your brain into thinking the whole picture is coloured.

Here is how people reacted to the optical illusion, which has collected over 18,000 'retweets' and twice as many 'likes'.

Some were suspicious of the 'black and white' claim

Let us know what you think of this optical illusion using the comments section.

Click for more trending news




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

optical illusionviral optical illusionblack and white

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kulbhushan JadhavKuldeep SengarJamshedpurUPSEDia MirzaPrithvi ShawRanveer SinghFriendship DayPNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveRedmi K20Redmi K20 ProRealme XHobbs and Shaw

................................ Advertisement ................................