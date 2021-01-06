Biker Helps Rickshaw-Pulling Couple On Bridge, Virender Sehwag Praises His Gesture

A biker spotted a couple pulling a rickshaw up a bridge and decided to help them.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag has shared a video which shows a biker in the Delhi NCR region helping a rickshaw puller on a flyover. The clip, extracted from a longer YouTube video, shows a man pulling a loaded rickshaw up a bridge as a woman walks behind the vehicle, pushing it up.

Seeing their tough climb up the bridge, the biker - who identifies himself as "Rammy Ryder" on his YouTube channel NCR Bikerz - approaches them and offers to help. He requests the woman to sit on the rickshaw and uses his leg to support the uphill climb.

"Insaaniyat Zindabad (Long live humanity)," wrote Virender Sehwag while sharing the clip on Twitter. "A biker saw a couple pulling a loaded cycle rickshaw on a bridge with wife pushing the rickshaw.

Biker requested the lady to sit on rickshaw and pushed it with his bike till they reached the main road," he added.

Biker requested the lady to sit on rickshaw and pushed it with his bike till they reached the main road. pic.twitter.com/ks0cPugEPT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 5, 2021

Since being shared one day ago, the clip has been viewed over 2 lakh times on the microblogging platform.

In the comments section, many praised the biker for helping rickshaw pullers, while some cited incidents where he and other bikers have similarly helped others.

"His name is Rammy from a YouTube channel called NCR Bikerz. He helped lot of struck riders on highway during lockdown too," wrote one Twitter user.

"Happens daily here in Giridih with bikers helping coal takers in cycle. I see daily on my morning walk, good gesture," another said.