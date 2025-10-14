Bihar Man Holds Mock Funeral, Says "Wanted To See People's Affection"

A man in Bihar wanted to check who would grieve and how much affection he would get after death, so he staged a fake funeral, lay on a bier and arrived at a crematorium ground. Sounds bizarre, but this actually happened in Konchi village, Guraru block of Gaya district.

Mohan Lal, a 74-year-old former Air Force soldier, left everyone shocked after he organised his own funeral ceremony while still alive. He even asked some people to take him to the crematorium on a decorated bier, following all the rituals. Some emotional songs were also playing in the background.

Word of this incident spread like wildfire, and hundreds of villagers joined the unique procession. When they reached there, Mohan Lal got up, leaving everyone in shock. A symbolic effigy was burned, and a mass feast was also held.

Mohan Lal said he wanted to see who would attend his funeral. He said, "After death, people carry the bier, but I wanted to witness it myself and know how much respect and affection people give me."

The incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

Villagers praise Mohan Lal for community work

The locals also praise his social work. He recently built a well-equipped crematorium in the village at his own expense when he witnessed the difficulties in cremation during the rainy season.

Mohan Lal's wife, Jeevan Jyoti, passed away 14 years ago. He has two sons and one daughter.

When Man "Woke Up" On Cremation Pyre

In 2024, a man who came alive on the funeral pyre but later died during treatment in a Jaipur hospital. The incident occurred in Rajasthan after doctors, who were later suspended, declared the man dead and sent him to the mortuary and then to the cremation ground.

Rohitash, a deaf and mute 25-year-old, was brought to Bhagwan Das Khaitan (BDK), a government hospital in Jhunjhunu district, for treatment, but the doctors there declared him dead. His body was then kept in the deep freezer of the mortuary for two hours.

At the time of his last rites in the evening. He started breathing, with sudden movement in his body, just moments before the funeral pyre was set to be lit.