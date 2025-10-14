'When Will It End?': British Vlogger's Viral Rant Exposes India's Trash Crisis At Tourist Spots

A British vlogger has gone viral on social media after his Instagram video exposed the trash problem at a tourist site in India. Content creator Alex shared his disappointment after discovering widespread litter in India's hilly regions, a location he was told showcased the nation's true beauty. His post has since sparked discussion online about the cleanliness issue in the country.

"It just frustrates the sh*t out of me because I keep hearing in my comments, in my DMs, come to the mountains in India. It is where you are gonna find the true beauty. But it's the same here, it's the same treatment of the land. I guess at this point, maybe there's no hope," said Alex in the video captioned: "When will it end India."

Alex revealed he was visiting Lover's Viewpoint in West Bengal, where he spotted tourists making a mess of the pristine surroundings.

"I am currently travelling between Darjeeling and Kalimpong, here in West Bengal. I have come to this place called the Lover's Viewpoint. So the reason it's called Lover's Viewpoint is because there's two rivers that meet into one and they don't quite mix immediately," he said.

"Another interesting thing about this place is, of course, we're in India, and where there are many people, a viewpoint, a popular attraction, there's also gonna be trash mindlessly thrown. I guarantee you there's gonna be a bin somewhere super close. You are only trashing your own country."

'Thanks For Raising Awareness'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 80,000 views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users lauding Alex for bringing the issue to light.

"We are frustrated too Alex. Just so done with our fellow Indians, but unless the education and awareness starts inside the families, they won't ever learn," said one user, while another added: "That is sad indeed! The nature looks very beautiful, hope the trash throwing mindset can be changed. Thanks for raising awareness around this!"

A third commented: "Good on you for bringing light on this. It's an issue which is getting worse every day. And you're right, it's not just cities like Delhi. Mountain destinations are becoming absolute dumps."

A fourth said: "Empathy is not common among us, so trashing our surroundings have no guilt."