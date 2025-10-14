US Man Accused Of Killing 23-Year-Old Woman During Russian Roulette Game

Rachel Counts, a 23-year-old woman, died while playing a game of Russian roulette with her friend Omarion Horne, also 23, the New York Post reported. The incident took place on October 5, 2025, in the Winston Hills section of Cincinnati, Ohio.

As per the report, Counts and Horne were playing cards with others when the latter suggested playing Russian roulette. He pulled out a gun and said, "Let's play Russian roulette" - a game in which players load the gun with a single bullet and spin the cylinder, then they play the deadly game by pulling the trigger while pointing the weapon at someone.

Horne emptied a revolver except for one bullet, and initially pointed it at his head. He then aimed at Counts and pulled the trigger, fatally shooting her in the chest.

The law enforcement officials said that the emergency personnel responded to a report of a shooting. The first responders found Counts suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene, CBS News reported. They tried to resuscitate her, but failed as she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Horne was arrested and charged with murder and was arraigned in Ohio state court on Friday (October 10), with the next hearing scheduled for October 16. He was held on $1 million bond.

As quoted, Judge William Mallory said, "It's sad that people use a firearm as a toy, because if these circumstances are true, this is truly a tragedy."