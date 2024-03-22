Bihar Diwas 2024: State Turns 112, Here Are Some Interesting Facts

Patliputra Karuna Stupa in Buddha Smriti Park, Patna.

Bihar Diwas, also known as Bihar Day, marks the establishment of the state of Bihar. This year, the day marks 112 years since Bihar and Odisha were carved out as separate states from the Bengal Presidency. Bihar Diwas is a public holiday in the entire state, which means that government offices, schools, banks and other government establishment remain closed. The state government organises a number of programmes to celebrate the day and make people proud about their identity.

History of Bihar Diwas

According to Bihar Foundation, the Bihar government first celebrated the day in 2010. The objective was to restore the pride of the state and to enthuse the feeling of Being Bihari in the citizens of the state.

The main function was organised at the historical Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Significance of Bihar Diwas

It is an occasion to showcase Bihar's rich legacy, culture and traditions. The state government and various organisations highlight the contributions of Bihar's leaders to nation's development.

It also serves as a reminder of Bihar's contributions to the socio-economic, cultural, and political landscape of India.

The day is celebrated with various cultural programs, seminars, exhibitions, and events that showcase the state's diversity and progress.

Famous people from Bihar

Bihar has produced many famous people who left their mar, not just on the country but internationally. The first among them is Jayaprakash Narayan. Popularly known as JP, he was a freedom fighter and later a political leader who played a pivotal role in India's struggle against British colonial rule. He was a prominent figure in Bihar's politics and spearheaded the "Total Revolution" movement in the 1970s.

The first President of India, Dr Rajendra Prasad, came from Bihar. A renowned jurist, scholar, and political leader, he played a key role in the Indian independence movement and later in framing the Indian Constitution.

Karpoori Thakur is another famous person from Bihar, who also served chief minister of the state twice - from December 1970 to June 1971, and then from June 1977 to April 1979.

He was conferred the Bharat Ratna by the government of India this year.