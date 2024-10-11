BigBasket Apologises After X User Praises Ice Cream-Sanitary Napkin Combo

The post has accumulated more than 200,000 views.

In today's social media landscape, frustrated customers often take their complaints to digital platforms to call out companies. However, there are also moments when brands earn praise for their thoughtful gestures. Recently, a social media user praised the e-commerce platform and online grocery store BigBasket. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user Amirtha Murugesan shared a word of appreciation for the company for offering sanitary napkins and ice cream combo. She shared a screenshot of the creative discount combo and applauded the marketing trick used by the e-commerce platform.

"well played @bigbasket_com," Ms Murugesan wrote, sharing the screenshot of the combo pack and tagging the company.

Take a look below:

Many social media users jumped into the comments section to applaud BigBasket's creative discount combo. "what a mastermind marketing plan it is," wrote one user. "this combo pack is the e-commerce version of 'I feel you girl'," commented another.

"Oh man, this combo has unbeatable problem solving capability," wrote a third user. "This is a category manager who understands women," said another.

BigBasket was also quick to react to the tweet. However, the quick delivery platform took the compliment for a complaint and apologised for the non-existent issue. "We regret the inconvenience caused. Could you please help us with your registered contact number via DM? We'll do our best to sort this issue out," the company said in response to Ms Murugesan's post.

@ewyuckugh We regret the inconvenience caused. Could you please help us with your registered contact number via DM? We'll do our best to sort this issue out. — bigbasket (@bigbasket_com) October 8, 2024

This exchange has left many users amused. While some posted laughing emojis, others asked the company to read the post properly before responding.

"When they're so used to handling complaints, the default template turns to 'Sorry'," wrote one user. "Bestie they praising youuu," commented another.

"praises are so rare on X that brands by default assume that a tag means a complaint," wrote MyFrido founder and CEO Ganesh Sonawane.

"Bot life is so awkward," commented one user. "Automation ends up looking weird sometimes. We all remember the Indigo response. In my opinion, companies can have real people answering to the queries and strive to solve the problems of their customers. But doing it at scale is a different game," expressed another.

Ms Murugesan shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 200,000 views and several comments.