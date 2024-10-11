E-commerce Company Announces 9-Day 'Reset And Recharge' Break For Employees

The break is scheduled from October 26 to November 3.

At a time when many corporate employees feel overworked and undervalued, the e-commerce platform Meesho is making headlines for its decision to grant a nine-day "Reset and Recharge" break to its staff. Scheduled from October 26 to November 3, this initiative will exempt employees from work calls, messages, and meetings, offering them an opportunity to unwind after the company's successful sales performance in 2024.

The announcement, shared via a LinkedIn post, marks the fourth consecutive break the company has provided this year. In the post, Meesho emphasized the importance of work-life balance, stating, "No laptops, Slack messages, emails, meetings, or stand-up nothing work-related for nine days. We're heading into our fourth consecutive company-wide 'Reset and Recharge' break from October 26 to November 3."

According to the company, this break is not just a reward but also a chance for employees to recharge after a demanding year. "After the efforts put into this year and our successful Mega Blockbuster Sale, it's time to fully unplug and focus on ourselves," the post continued. "This break is for us to recharge our minds and bodies for a fresh and energised start to the year ahead."

The initiative has sparked discussions on social media, with many users praising Meesho for prioritising employee well-being. One user remarked, "Great initiative. It's important to sometimes take one step back to take the next giant leap." Another user described Meesho as "not just a green flag, but a whole green forest," calling it a model for dream company goals.

Comments on the post reflect a mix of admiration and envy, with one individual expressing disbelief at the generous break: "I am surprised; seeing this post is like a dream. Does this really happen? I appreciate the understanding of employees and the bonus of nine days off. It's truly inspiring."

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with some users even inquiring about job openings, highlighting a keen interest in joining the company. "Where is the job application? (Please hire me. I'm a Pookie)," one user humorously requested.

So far, the post has amassed over 20,000 reactions, showcasing the significant impact of Meesho's initiative on the online community and the ongoing conversation about improving work culture in today's corporate landscape.

Another user praised the company's initiative, saying, "In today's fast-paced world, it is easy to get caught up in the never-ending cycle of work and forget about the importance of taking a break. The decision to give a nine-day break to all employees shows that Meesho values its staff and understands the need for them to take time off to rejuvenate and return with a fresh perspective. This will also help create a positive work culture that could improve employee retention rates, encouraging employees to work harder and smarter when they come back from the break."

