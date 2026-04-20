"Best Hospitality I Have Experienced": British Man Calls Meghalaya Unreal, Praises Generosity Of Locals

A social media post by traveller Lewis Pullman has gone viral after he described Meghalaya as an "absolute scamming state," only to reveal that his comment was meant in a humorous and positive way.

His video highlights the kindness and generosity he experienced during his visit.

In the video shared on Instagram, Pullman says that he spent three weeks in Meghalaya and calls it an "absolute scamming state." He explains that he wanted to share the three biggest "scams" he faced. However, instead of negative experiences, he uses the term to describe moments where locals exceeded his expectations with their warmth and care.

Trekking Guide Refuses Payment

Pullman's first experience involved a trekking guide. He agreed to pay the guide Rs 2,000 for his services. According to him, the guide stayed with him for seven hours and later invited him to his home for dinner. When it was time to pay, the guide refused to accept any money.

In another incident, Pullman was trying to hitch a ride when a couple stopped to help him. During the journey, they invited him to their home for tea.

Watch Video Here:

What he thought would be a short visit turned into a three-day stay. He says the couple welcomed him warmly, offered him a comfortable place to sleep for two nights, and served him some of the best food he had ever eaten.

Pullman also joked about his hitchhiking experience, saying that he could not even spend time alone or struggle on the roadside. He explained that every passing car would stop to offer him help, making it impossible for him to face any difficulty during his journey.

Meghalaya Leaves Lasting Impression

At the end of the video, Pullman describes Meghalaya as an "unreal" place and says it has become one of his favourite destinations. He mentions that he did not know much about the state before visiting, but after the trip, it became one of the most memorable places he has travelled to.

He also says that the hospitality he experienced there is among the best he has ever encountered. His post presents a different perspective on travel, focusing on the kindness of local people rather than common concerns like overcrowding or overpricing.