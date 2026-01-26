Bengaluru Woman Explains The Emotional Story Behind Her Surname "Bangalore"

A Bengaluru-based woman has gone viral on social media after sharing the emotional reason behind her unusual surname, "Bangalore". Through a short Instagram video, she explained how her family made a conscious choice to move away from social labels and instead chose the city she was born in as her identity.

Vipra Bangalore posted a video on Instagram, sharing a series of memories related to Bengaluru, the city where she was born and spent her childhood.

The video shows common sights of the city, but what caught viewers' attention was the story narrated in her own voice, in which she explained the entire reason behind her surname.

In the video, Vipra explained that she had previously mentioned her surname in a post, so she felt it was important to clarify how she got the surname Bangalore.

She explained that her grandfather did not give his children, including her father, a surname. He believed that people are often judged based on their surname, social background, and status, and he wanted to protect his children from such prejudices.

Vipra further explained that this idea formed the foundation of her family's identity thinking. Later, when she was born, having a surname became mandatory. The family then chose a name that was simple yet meaningful. Since she was born in Bengaluru, the city's name became her surname.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the creative thinking of the user and her family. One user commented, "How did I not ask you this. This is actually so cool."

Another user noted, "Bangalore's very own star."