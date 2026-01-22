Korean Woman Sexually Assaulted At Bengaluru Airport, Ground Staff Arrested

A ground staff member working at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has been arrested after a Korean woman accused him of sexually assaulting her on the pretext of a pat-down search.

The woman has said in her complaint to the police that she was at the airport on Monday, January 19, to board a flight to Korea. After completing immigration checks, she was proceeding towards the terminal. A male staffer, identified as Mohammed Affan, approached her and asked to see her flight ticket. He then claimed there was an issue with her check-in luggage and that it had produced a beep sound. Affan works for Air India SATS, which provides ground and cargo services.

Affan allegedly told her that returning to the regular screening counter would take time, and she might miss the flight. He insisted that she needed to be checked separately and took her near the men's washroom. Affan allegedly touched her inappropriately despite her objections. When she resisted, he allegedly hugged her, said "thank you", and walked away.

The woman immediately reported the incident to airport security personnel, who took the accused into custody and handed him over to the police. The police then went through the CCTV footage from the airport and saw Affan's deplorable act. Based on the Korean woman's complaint, the airport police registered a case and arrested Affan. Further investigation is underway.