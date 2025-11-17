Advertisement
Bengaluru Techie Asks For White Background Photo, Gemini AI Crafts Viral Meme Edit, Google Reacts

AI shared before-and-after photos on X, showing his original passport-style photo on the left and the unique edit created by Gemini on the right.

Social media users filled the comment box with laughter.
  • A Bengaluru techie asked Google Gemini AI to whiten his photo background.
  • The AI cropped the image, leaving only his head on a white background.
  • He shared before-and-after photos showing the literal edit by Gemini AI.
A Bengaluru techie's request to edit a photo has gone viral after Google Gemini AI gave a surprisingly literal result that left internet users laughing. What was meant to be a simple background change turned into a comical image that quickly caught people's attention online.

Bengaluru techie Aditya Dubey asked Google Gemini to whiten the background of the photograph. But instead of cropping the photo, the AI simply cropped it so that only his head appeared on a white background, with the rest of his body missing.

AI shared before-and-after photos on X, showing his original passport-style photo on the left and the unique edit created by Gemini on the right. He explained that the AI created a completely white machine, but cropped out everything else, leaving only his head floating in the middle.

Check out the post here:

Google reacted to it saying, "We understand your issue, Aditya. Please try rephrasing your prompt with more specific instructions, this can help Gemini respond more accurately. If the issue persists, please send feedback from your device by tapping top right corner initial > Feedback. Hope this helps."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users filled the comment box with laughter. One user commented, "You probably just need to give it clearer context and more specific instructions."

Another user noted, "Damn It just kept your face."

"You have pro version that's why it's too accurate," added a third user.

