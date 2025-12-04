Bengaluru Society Imposes Rs 5,000 Fine On Bachelors After Two Girls Stay Overnight

A Bengaluru resident has stunned the internet after revealing that they and their flatmate were fined Rs 5,000 by the housing society after 'two girls' stayed overnight. In a now-viral post titled "Unfair Treatment of Bachelors in Society", the resident sought social media's advice as to how they could receive fair treatment from the residential society members.

Alongside the post, the Bengaluru man shared a screenshot of the invoice where they were charged the money with the description reading: "2 girls stayed overnight on 31/10/2025."

"Basically our society has a rule that bachelors are not allowed to have guests overnight but no restriction for family. We pay the same maintenance and everything," the user wrote.

“This is like the first violation and I didn't even get a warning. I know it's too small of an issue but it doesn't feel nice to be treated inferiorly. Even though there is no big legal action I can take, can I do anything meaningful so that they will reconsider this?”

Check The Viral Post Here:

'A Cultural Problem'

As the post went viral, garnering over 1,000 upvotes, a section of social media users advised the Bengaluru resident to leave the society quickly, while others suggested initiating legal action.

"These visitor management apps that are enforced on apartment dwellers are just a way to invade the privacy of the residents," said one user, while another added: "It's a cultural problem in our country that won't go away for many decades at least. You should just move out to other place that's chill with all this."

A third commented: "This sh*t isn't enforceable, and if you had a lot of money and time, you could take them to court. Unfortunately, you probably don't have the time or money for that, so the actionable thing you probably should do is find a new place to live."

A fourth said: "Read the agreement beforehand carefully lads and never rent a place with such shitty rules. OP move out of that “society” asap."

The man revealed that his flatmate had already paid the fine amount "without even looking".