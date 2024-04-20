Bengaluru Man's Chat With Scammer Reveals Their Devious Methods

A resident of Bengaluru opted to toy with a scammer who reached out to him.

A Bengaluru man, Chetty Arun, decided to have fun with a scammer who tried to trick him into installing a malicious APK file. Arun knew it was a scam from the beginning, but instead of blocking the number, he decided to chat with the scammer.

The conversation started with Arun asking the scammer how their life was going. Surprisingly, the scammer was open to chatting and even revealed their scamming techniques. The scammer told Arun that they take over the WhatsApp of their victims and then use the victims' OTPs to sign up for e-commerce and bank apps. Once they have access to these apps, they can steal money from the victims.

The conversation took an even more unexpected turn when the scammer warned Arun against installing suspicious files on his phone. The scammer even asked for Arun's Twitter bio when Arun said he wanted to share tips with the community to save them from scams. However, the scammer quickly realised what Arun was planning to do and deleted all their chats.

In the end, the scammer asked Arun not to involve the police, and they wished each other well. The thread about Arun's experience has gone viral, with over a million views.