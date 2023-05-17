Bengaluru Man's Waiting Time For Uber Auto Ride Stuns Internet

The auto driver cancelled the ride after 1 minute. (Representative Pic)

Bengaluru users keep sharing shocking tales of traffic jams, work life and general things about their city. There are many jokes about how the city suffers from traffic congestion during peak hours and how people manage during such crises. One Bengaluru resident has shared an interesting post in the form of a screenshot on Twitter, about the auto ride he requested on the Uber app. Though the driver accepted the ride, what was unique about the photo was the waiting time.

The auto rickshaw appeared 24 kilometres away and the waiting time was 71 minutes.

"Huge respect for him if he actually shows up," Twitter user Anushank Jain said in his tweet. The user also added the hashtag #peakbengaluru.

Twitter users were stunned to see the screenshot and posted hilarious comments.

"This tweet screenshot should be sent to all respected HR managers of "work from office" companies in Bengaluru," said one user. "I guess it's time we move to Tier 2&3 cities or rural areas. Higher productivity, low cost of living and ease of living. MNCs should start thinking of employee convenience," tweeted another.

One user said he will have huge respect for Mr Jain if he waits for so long. But he said he didn't have to because the driver cancelled the ride after one minute.

Last month, an auto rickshaw in Bengaluru sparked discussion online after it carried three registration numbers.