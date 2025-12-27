Bengaluru Mall Introduces Special Pink Parking For "Mothers-To-Be"

A Bengaluru man has highlighted a heartwarming initiative inside a city mall after noticing a dedicated parking space reserved for expectant mothers. Akshay Raina shared the video on Instagram from a mall parking area in Bengaluru, calling it a simple yet meaningful step towards inclusivity.

The video shows a clean and tidy signboard that reads "Reserved for mothers to be," and the parking space is decorated in a light pink theme. The distinct color and signage make the spot easily noticeable, especially in the often crowded and confusing basement parking areas of large shopping complexes.

Upon seeing this, Raina praised the initiative on camera, saying, "Very nice concept and I loved it." In the caption accompanying the video, He applauded the mall management and wrote that they had gone above and beyond traditional amenities.

Watch Video Here:

He said, "Hats off to nexusmall in Bengaluru where they have kept seperate space for Women especially Mothers to be. All other malls in India should implement the same."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the mall for this initiative. One user commented, "It's veryyyyy very helpful."

Another user noted, "This is available in most of the malls in India."