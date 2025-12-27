Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Bengaluru Mall Introduces Special Pink Parking For "Mothers-To-Be"

Social media users praised the mall for this initiative.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bengaluru Mall Introduces Special Pink Parking For "Mothers-To-Be"
The parking space is decorated in a light pink theme.
  • A Bengaluru mall has reserved parking spaces specifically for expectant mothers
  • The dedicated parking spot features a light pink theme and clear signage
  • Akshay Raina shared a video on Instagram praising the mall’s inclusive initiative
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

A Bengaluru man has highlighted a heartwarming initiative inside a city mall after noticing a dedicated parking space reserved for expectant mothers. Akshay Raina shared the video on Instagram from a mall parking area in Bengaluru, calling it a simple yet meaningful step towards inclusivity.

The video shows a clean and tidy signboard that reads "Reserved for mothers to be," and the parking space is decorated in a light pink theme. The distinct color and signage make the spot easily noticeable, especially in the often crowded and confusing basement parking areas of large shopping complexes.

Upon seeing this, Raina praised the initiative on camera, saying, "Very nice concept and I loved it." In the caption accompanying the video, He applauded the mall management and wrote that they had gone above and beyond traditional amenities.

Watch Video Here:

He said, "Hats off to nexusmall in Bengaluru where they have kept seperate space for Women especially Mothers to be. All other malls in India should implement the same."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the mall for this initiative. One user commented, "It's veryyyyy very helpful."

Another user noted, "This is available in most of the malls in India."

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now