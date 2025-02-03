Bengaluru IITian Creates AI Tool That Evaluates Roundness Of Chapati, Internet Reacts

In a unique convergence of technology and tradition, an innovative AI tool has been developed to assess the roundness of chapatis. Created by an IIT Kharagpur graduate based in Bengaluru, the AI tool rotichecker.ai has generated significant buzz on social media. The conversation began when a user shared a photo of her nearly perfectly round roti, captioning it, "Gol roti banana bhi ek art hai." In response, Animesh Chouhan introduced the AI tool that evaluated the roti, scoring it an impressive 91 out of 100.

The creator then issued a challenge, stating that if the post received 420 likes, he would make the link publicly available. The post quickly went viral, leading to a surge in Google searches for "Roti Maker."

See the tweet here:

The techie said that he created the AI model in his free time as a joke. "Seeking an investor to procure the domain name, offering 10% equity in return. Let's make it happen!" he shared, adding a link to the AI checker.

"RotiChecker.ai. Dough or Die: The Great Gol Roti Challenge. Coming soon," the website read. This innovative tool promises to be a game-changer for home cooks and perfectionists alike, objectively evaluating their roti-making skills.

This idea has sparked both humour and curiosity, with some suggesting a similar AI-powered tool that can assess the colour of chai. However, not everyone was impressed with the AI-powered roti evaluator, with some questioning its practicality and usefulness. One user said, "The US has ChatGPT, China has DeepSeek, and we have RotiMeter.ai." Another pointed out that the tool only assesses the shape of the roti, whereas thickness is a more critical factor in determining taste.

The developer also faced accusations of gender bias, with some labelling the tool "misogynistic." However, Mr Chouhan dismissed these claims by sharing posts from men who had also used the tool to evaluate their rotis. He said, "Who said this platform is only for women? If you assumed that, then that's your own misogyny showing, not mine. We have men posting here too. Cheers!."