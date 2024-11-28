Bengaluru Groom Forgets Kurta, Underwear For Haldi Ceremony. Instamart Comes To His Rescue

A groom-to-be from Bengaluru has set the internet abuzz after sharing his amusing pre-Haldi ceremony adventure on X. In a post, Ramnath Shenoy explained how he found himself in hot water with his family for forgetting the crucial yellow kurta on the big day. In a quick-thinking move, he turned to Swiggy Instamart, which delivered a Manyavar kurta in a record-breaking eight minutes. However, the drama didn't end there. After the Haldi ceremony, Ramnath found himself drenched, only to realize he had no spare undergarments. Instamart once again came to his rescue, delivering fresh essentials in record time. Ramnath humorously acknowledged Instamart's impeccable timing and service, joking that they deserved an invitation to his wedding.

"36 hours to my wedding, and @SwiggyInstamart deserves a seat at the mandap! Haldi morning chaos = forgot my yellow kurta. Family wrath loading… until Instamart saved the day with a Manyavar kurta in 8 minutes (here's me rocking it 10 minutes later). Then came the Haldi waterworks—soaked to the core, no backup undergarments. Instamart delivered a fresh pair in 10 minutes. At this rate, I might just add them to the invite list. Fingers crossed for no more surprises," Mr Shenoy wrote.

Here's the post:

36 hours to my wedding, and @SwiggyInstamart deserves a seat at the mandap!



Haldi morning chaos = forgot my yellow kurta. Family wrath loading… until Instamart saved the day with a Manyavar kurta in 8 minutes (here's me rocking it 10 minutes later).



Then came the Haldi… pic.twitter.com/zTJyrGOQJ6 — Ramnath Shenoy (@ramnathshenoy22) November 26, 2024

The quirky story has gone viral, sparking humour across social media. Many also said that the incident highlights our growing reliance on quick-commerce services for unexpected emergencies.

One user joked, "Woah woah... Dulha forgets the kurta?? you gonna get some wrath for this forever buddy." Another commented, "Chaotic & fun beginning LOL but congratulations." A third joked, "I need to know if the bride was also ordered online."

Swiggy Care also responded to the post and wrote, "Your kind words mean the world to us, Ramnath! We're committed to providing a seamless and enjoyable experience for all our users." Meanwhile, Swiggy Instamart's co-founder, Phani Kishan reposted the tweet.