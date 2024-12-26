Bengaluru Delivery Man's Bizarre Request For Onion Leaves Customer Confused

A Bengaluru man's experience with a grocery delivery took an unexpected turn when the delivery agent made a surprising and unconventional request. Narrating the incident, Reddit user yashwantptl7 shared, "So this is what happened. In the evening having discussed with my wife what all grocery we need, I ordered them. The delivery guy came to the door on expected time."

After delivering the order, the delivery agent made an unusual request. "Sir, ek pyaaz mil sakta hai kya" the delivery agent asked.

The Reddit user was confused by the unusual request and asked the Instamart delivery agent why he needed an onion to which the delivery man replied, "Aise hi, khaane k liye.(No particular reason)"

After handing over the onion, the Reddit user asked the delivery driver if he intended to perform some sort of 'Tantra mantra' (black magic). The driver simply replied "no" with an innocent smile. The Reddit user shared that the incident left him and his wife speculating about the unusual request. "We wondered if he genuinely needed it to eat or if it was for some tantra mantra. My wife joked that maybe onions are so expensive here, he's asking for one at every delivery to collect enough to cook with," he wrote.

The confusion didn't stop with the couple-it spilled onto the internet as netizens joined the conversation. The incident quickly went viral. The story was shared on Reddit by user @yashwantptl7 just three days ago and has already garnered nearly 1,100 upvotes.

A user wrote, "poor guys eat roti with onion. cant afford vegetables."

Another user commented, "Either he was struggling financially so asked it to eat with Roti. Or he was in a good mood for sunday evening and will have it with chicken and old.monk or maybe he found someone needy somewhere and give it to them we will never know."

"If this was around lunch time he was probably wanting the onion to eat along with whatever vegetable and roti he had. Should've asked him why and given him pickle too," the third user wrote.

"Whatever his intentions were, OP I respect you for giving him one onion," said another.

