Beloved Dog Missing For 10 Years Finds Her Way Back Home

"I didn't even know what to say," Ms Suierveld told Trib Live. "I was like, 'Oh my goodness.'" That's how she reacted when she first received a call about Abby.
"We thought she had passed away," Ms Suierveld told CBS Pittsburgh. "It feels like a part of my kids' childhood is back, part of our family is back. It's pretty awesome."
CommentsCBS Pittsburgh, Abby was last seen when she was playing with Ms Suierveld's children near their house. 10 years later she was spotted 10 miles away from the place where she was last seen. Police and animal rescue workers were promptly called. Animal Protectors Shelter found a microchip which led them to Abby's family.
Happy to have their beloved pet back, the family has now planned a reunion dinner Abby's homecoming.
"Great girl. Great news. Happy ending for Abby," says one Instagram user about this heartwarming story. "This is an amazing story, however, that dog was obviously loved and cared for for 10 whole years by someone. For a lab to be that old and that (seemingly) healthy is impressive. It seems like some effort should be made to find them, as hard as it may be," says another.
Click for more trending news