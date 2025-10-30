Beaver Moon: All About The Full Moon Of November 2025

The Beaver Moon, which is a full moon, will rise on November 5, 2025. This lunar event is particularly special as it coincides with a supermoon, which means the moon will appear larger and brighter than usual due to its closer proximity to Earth. The Beaver Moon is the second supermoon of 2025, following the Harvest Supermoon in October. This supermoon will be approximately 221,816 miles (356,980 kilometres) from Earth as it is one of the closest full moons of the year.

NASA once explained how the full moon in November is named after beavers. The term has origins in a variety of traditions and folklore in Native American and European cultures. The eleventh month is a time when beavers prepare for the winter by fortifying dams and stocking their food supply. "November was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts to use for warmer clothing," the space agency wrote.

As per some Native American traditions, some names for the November Full Moon are Frost Moon, Freezing Moon, Trading Moon and Snow Moon, the latter is also quite common for the February Full Moon.

When to See the Beaver Moon

The Beaver Moon will reach its peak at 8:19 am EST on November 5, 2025. However, it will be visible in the night sky on the evenings of November 4 and 5. In the UK, the moon will be visible at 1:19 p.m. on November 5.

Experts also share some viewing tips, as it is advised that to observe the Beaver Moon, look for it in the eastern sky just after sunset on November 4 and 5. Use binoculars or a telescope for a better viewing experience.

The moon will be accompanied by the Pleiades and Hyades star clusters, as well as the constellation Orion and the planet Jupiter.