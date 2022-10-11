Bear Enters A Woman's Car And She Asks Him To 'Get Out' In Hilarious Video

The woman can be heard screaming, "Get out, get out."

A curious bear who was interested to steal some food from a car was scared off when a woman let out a scream in a viral video. The video was uploaded on Reddit by user Souled_Out and the clip has triggered hilarious reactions from social media users.

A woman was left confused after she spotted a bear entering her car and sitting in the driver's seat. The woman did not wait for help and decided to scare off the bear by yelling and pounding on the car's window. According to a Newsweek report, the video is from Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

In the video, the woman can be heard screaming, "Get out, get out." The animal looked at the woman for a second and quickly made a decision to leave. The bear was carrying a bag of chips when the woman started shouting. It dropped the food bag on the seat and left the car.

Watch the video here:

The viral video triggered a flurry of reactions on the internet. While some dropped hilarious comments, others thought the woman's act was risky.

A user wrote, "That's a black bear. They are wimps. If it was a dangerous bear like brown or grizzly it probably wouldn't even fit in the truck."

Another user wrote, "That was a pretty bold response." The third user wrote, "Don't worry about me, I can handle myself' - woman yelling at a wild bear."

The video has been upvoted 94,000 per cent and has over 3,000 comments so far.