BBC Apologises For Using Amitabh Bachchan Clip In Shashi Kapoor Tribute

The BBC has been criticised for broadcasting footage of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor instead of Shashi Kapoor.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: December 05, 2017 14:29 IST
Outrage on Twitter after the BBC played footage of Amitabh Bachchan instead of Shashi Kapoor.

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, the romantic icon of the '70s, passed away yesterday in Mumbai at the age of 79. The news of his death led to many tributes from celebrities and media houses world-over. However, the British Broadcasting Corporation or the BBC's tribute to Shashi Kapoor has left many fuming, given that they played footage of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor while covering Mr Kapoor's demise.

A clip of a BBC anchor talking about Shashi Kapoor while footage of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor played in the background soon made its way to Twitter.
 
It was sharply criticised.
   
BBC news editor Paul Royall eventually apologised on Twitter.
 
This, however, has not been the only case of mistaken identity. Yesterday, a news channel was trolled for writing 'Shashi Tharoor' instead of 'Shashi Kapoor' in a tweet about his death.

