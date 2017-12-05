BBC Apologises For Using Amitabh Bachchan Clip In Shashi Kapoor Tribute

A clip of a BBC anchor talking about Shashi Kapoor while footage of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor played in the background soon made its way to Twitter.
Hang on @bbcnews Shashi Kapoor has died not Amitabh Bachan or Rishi Kapoor, who you've weirdly used to illustrate the story. pic.twitter.com/48jo6DGjU6- Media Diversified (@WritersofColour) December 4, 2017
It was sharply criticised.
Shocking to note @BBC insults a veteran actor Shashi Kapoor by showing clips of @SrBachchan & @chintskap whilst reporting his death today!!!@BBC must apologize!!! Clearly they have no clue.- GABBAR (@Gabbar_food) December 4, 2017
RIP Shashi Kapoor pic.twitter.com/XMT4QJCy53
Lack of knowledge & research...if you dont know the news in and out dont telecast....reporting standards should be strict and punishable- Swapna Kashyap (@SwapnaKashyap) December 5, 2017
C'mon!!! We don't all look the same!!- Hafsah Aneela Bashir (@Hafsah_A_Bashir) December 4, 2017
@paulroyall I hope you now have a photograph of the real Shashi Kapoor? Poor man can't even rest in peace because the BBC credited another 'brown person ' with his work. #NotTheSame- Graeme (@Lurganexile) December 4, 2017
BBC news editor Paul Royall eventually apologised on Twitter.
#BBCNewsTen is very sorry wrong images were used to mark the death of Shashi Kapoor. Not our usual standards and I apologise for any upset.- Paul Royall (@paulroyall) December 4, 2017
This, however, has not been the only case of mistaken identity. Yesterday, a news channel was trolled for writing 'Shashi Tharoor' instead of 'Shashi Kapoor' in a tweet about his death.
