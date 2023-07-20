'Barbie vs Oppenheimer' Memes Take Over Twitter As Fans Wait For The Ultimate Movie Clash

While Barbie is about the iconic doll, Oppenheimer is about the invention of the atomic bomb.

The stage is set for the grand Barbie x Oppenheimer war, as both highly-anticipated movies are set to open in theaters on July 21. Theatres across the world are screening these polar opposite movies back-to-back, and the notion of a double feature is amping up cinema lovers' excitement.

Both movies have created quite a stir across social media platforms and people are eagerly waiting to see who will win the box office battle. While Barbie is about the iconic doll, Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller about the invention of the atomic bomb.

Fans have taken to the internet to make 'ticket to Barbie' versus 'ticket to Oppenheimer' memes of who they think would be getting a ticket for each show. As the release is just a day away, Twitter is exploding with hilarious, jokes, memes, and comparisons of the two extremely different movies, but with stellar casts and directors. Many also coined the term ‘Barbenheimer,' celebrating the release of both films on the same day.

See some funniest ones here:

Me on Barbenheimer day pic.twitter.com/C1PjXrj8wU — Pete 🏳️‍🌈 (@PeteAscolese) July 10, 2023

This franchise was ahead of its time. It had Barbie and Oppenheimer both pic.twitter.com/WNcZww8BLN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 18, 2023

one ticket to both Barbie and Oppenheimer please pic.twitter.com/aotNbi0n26 — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) July 20, 2023

A THREAD of Barbenheimer posters pic.twitter.com/X7E5BtNKlo — Shadow Knight (@shadowknightdk) July 15, 2023

Oye champ tu andar he reh bahar log Barbie aur Oppenheimer me confuse hore pic.twitter.com/sN1LaTOa7Z — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) July 17, 2023

The fantasy comedy film, 'Barbie', directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie, who is portraying Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Meanwhile, 'Oppenheimer', directed by Christopher Nolan is based on the scientist J Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Manhattan Project, which was an effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II. The movie stars Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, and Florence Pugh.