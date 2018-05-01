Banned From Football Stadium, Fan Hires Crane To Watch His Favourite Team

The supporter identified as Ali Demirkaya, according to local media, currently has a 12-month stadium ban. On Saturday, when he couldn't watch his team play an important home game at Turkey's Denizli Ataturk Stadium, the fan had to get creative.
"That match was very important for our team (Denizlispor). I had to go to the police station to sign a paper to show that I am not watching the match in the stadium. Then I quickly went to rent the crane," the fan was quoted as saying.
According to local reports, the man paid 354 liras (approximately 70 euros) for the crane.
Denizlispor Fc Of Turkey handed One-Year Ban On its supporter. To go round the ban, the Fan built a crane outside the Stadium with sky-view Of the Stadium. His club that faces relegation ended up beating Gaziantepspor Fc 5-0 ... In life, when a door closes, the Skies open. pic.twitter.com/cRLyP2gAnb— Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) April 30, 2018
Yamuk Ali i banda #Denizlispor (ceza yemi gene) pic.twitter.com/PwEf1bf9cx— mer Faruk Doan (@FarukDogaan) April 28, 2018
That is quite some determination there. The guy doesn't let a thing stop him.— Timothy K. Mukiti (@Kyalotim) April 30, 2018
Now that's a DIE HARD FAN!! #respectpic.twitter.com/87KYUgJlFQ— rongway86 (@rongway86) April 30, 2018
This clever bloke is a hero— Efward (@EdwardLFTX) May 1, 2018
What a fan Pure dedication right there.......BRILLIANT— esther (@esther59535847) April 30, 2018
The fan, dubbed "Amigo Ali", started watching the game from the 75th minute but his match fun was interrupted when cops asked him to come down and removed the crane from the stadium premises, reported Turkish-football.com. The man may have missed the final score but his team won the match 5-0.
It's not clear why the man was banned from the stadium in the first place but clearly there is no stopping him.
Click for more trending news