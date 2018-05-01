Banned From Football Stadium, Fan Hires Crane To Watch His Favourite Team

The superfan's stunt atop the crane and waving at the players has been all over social media

May 01, 2018
The fan atop the crane outside Denizli Ataturk Stadium in Turkey

Football teams across the world have the most dedicated and loyal fans. But nothing comes close to the fandom displayed by one football lover in Turkey. A supporter of Turkish football club Denizlispor, banned from entering the stadium, went to great heights to watch an important game. He hired a crane and enjoyed the match from outside and you have to admit the view was pretty great.

The supporter identified as Ali Demirkaya, according to local media, currently has a 12-month stadium ban. On Saturday, when he couldn't watch his team play an important home game at Turkey's Denizli Ataturk Stadium, the fan had to get creative.

"That match was very important for our team (Denizlispor). I had to go to the police station to sign a paper to show that I am not watching the match in the stadium. Then I quickly went to rent the crane," the fan was quoted as saying.

According to local reports, the man paid 354 liras (approximately 70 euros) for the crane.

The fan, dubbed "Amigo Ali", started watching the game from the 75th minute but his match fun was interrupted when cops asked him to come down and removed the crane from the stadium premises, reported Turkish-football.com. The man may have missed the final score but his team won the match 5-0.

It's not clear why the man was banned from the stadium in the first place but clearly there is no stopping him.

