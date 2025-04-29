Banks To Remain Closed For Three Consecutive Days: Here's What You Need To Know

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Banks in India will close for three days from April 29 to May 1, 2025. Closures are due to multiple regional holidays and celebrations. Shimla banks will close on April 29 for Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti.

Banks across India will be closed for three consecutive days from April 29 to May 1, 2025, due to regional holidays and festivals. The closures are attributed to various celebrations, including Parshuram Jayanti, Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya, Maharashtra Day, and International Labour Day.

On April 29, banks in Shimla will be closed to observe Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram. The next day, April 30, banks in Bengaluru will remain closed to mark Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya, with the latter being an auspicious day for new investments and purchases.

On May 1, banks in major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Patna will be closed to commemorate Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day. Maharashtra Day celebrates the state's formation in 1960, while Labour Day honors workers' contributions and advocates for their rights.

Although physical bank branches will be closed, digital services like net banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to operate. Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly and utilize alternative services during this period. Additionally, banks will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with all Sundays.

For a detailed list of holidays applicable in their region, customers can visit the Reserve Bank of India's official website or check with their respective banks. It's essential to stay informed and plan to minimize disruptions to banking services.