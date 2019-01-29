Banker Shows Up Dressed As Spider-Man On Last Day Of Work

A banker showed up in a Spider-Man costume for his last day of work.

A banker in Brazil made sure that his last day at work was a memorable one by showing up dressed as Spider-Man. Pictures and videos going viral online show the man, who has not been named, dressed up as the fictional superhero. In his Spider-Man costume, he is seen sitting at his desk, answering calls, helping a co-worker and even stretched out on a table in one case.

Daily Mail reports that the pictures were shared on Instagram by his colleague Walter Costa, and have since gone viral. The incident took place at a Sao Paulo bank, whose name has not been disclosed.

A video of 'Spider-Man', posted on YouTube on Wednesday, has gone viral online. It shows the friendly superhero walking around the worplace and handing out candy to co-workers.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 98,000 views.

"The hero of the neighbourhood," laughed one person in the comments section. "He's talented," wrote another.

