Bajrang Punia's Tribute To India Came With A Stunning Pic

An image shared by Bajrang Punia on Twitter.

Nowadays, it barely takes time for unusual media content to go viral. Be it a video of a spectacular cityscape or a photo of a mind-boggling natural structure, the Internet will readily embrace it - and Indian freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia's recent tweet proves it once again. The Olympian paid a tribute to India by posting a stunning image. The photo shows a pond that resembles India's map. It is not clear whether the photo, which first surfaced online last year, is authentic or Photoshopped.

Bajrang Punia captioned the photo, "Jai Hind" and added the Indian flag emoticon. The post has been liked over 58,600 times and is still counting.

Twitter users have reacted to the wrestler's post with great enthusiasm. A person called it "wonderful".

Wonderful ????, It's look like ???????? map???? — ANITA (@Anitane75666691) January 9, 2022

Some responded with the slogan, "Vande Mataram".

Vande matram ???????? — Rajput_Warrior (@RajputWarrior16) January 9, 2022

A user was in awe of how the map of India was captured in a natural landscape.

Nature ka kamal — Anjalipanchal (@Anjalip59815105) January 9, 2022

While many agreed that the water body was a beautiful representation of the country's map, others believed that the photo was of a water-clogged road.

Offcourse such roads are only found in India desh ???????????? — Sajid Hussain (@Sajid_726) January 9, 2022

Bajrang Punia's tweet may have elicited a diverse range of reactions on the microblogging platform. But this isn't the first time that Twitter has reacted to the photo. The same pic did the rounds on the Internet as early as August 2021. Here's a tweet that featured the image.

Einstein once said, "Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better."



PC: SM pic.twitter.com/wGFTCCyU8b — Humna shifa (@humna_shifa) August 31, 2021

Bajrang Punia's tweet is significant as it comes days after he decided to train with an Indian coach, rather than a foreign coach, for the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

As far as India's map is concerned, citizens love to see visual representations of India in different forms. When NASA released a photo of India's "night lights" from space, the image went viral over the Internet.