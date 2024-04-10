Baisakhi 2024: Know The History And Importance OF Festival

Baisakhi 2024 will be celebrated on April 13.

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a harvest festival that is celebrated primarily in Punjab and northern India. It is an occasion of joy, unity and renewal, marking the harvest season's abundance. From the day of Baisakhi, Hindu month of Vaisakh begins. The festival is celebrated in the month of April, according to corresponding date in the Hindu calendar, either on April 13 or 14. This year, Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 13 (Saturday). On the same day, other harvest festivals like Bohag Bihu in Assam and Vishu in Kerala are also celebrated.

Importance of Baisakhi

Baisakhi embodies the spirit of gratitude for the bountiful harvest, fostering a sense of community and sharing among people. It's a time to rejoice in the fruits of labour, to dance to the beats of the dhol and to indulge in sumptuous traditional delicacies.

Beyond its agricultural roots, Baisakhi stands as a beacon of spiritual awakening. It marks a new beginning, encouraging individuals to reflect on their journey, shed negativity and embrace positivity. For Sikhs, it's a time to reaffirm their commitment to the principles of Sikhism and to honour the sacrifices made by their forefathers.

History of Baisakhi

It commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699, symbolising courage, equality and the pursuit of justice.

The 10th Sikh Guru asked who in a crowd of thousands was prepared to die for the cause of religion. Eventually five men volunteered and Guru Gobind Singh baptised them after which they became the first five members of a group called Khalsa. The tradition of Sikh baptism during the Baisakhi festival originated from this historic event.