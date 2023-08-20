''Back To Freedom'': Forest Officer Shares Video Of Rescued Leopard Being Released Into The Wild

Leopards often stray into areas inhabited by humans.

Videos of wild animals being released back into their natural habitats are always a treat to watch. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who regularly shares interesting facts and clips about wildlife, shared a heartwarming video showing a rescued leopard being released into a forest.

Notably, leopards often stray into areas inhabited by humans. To avoid animal-human conflict, wildlife officials rescue the strayed big cats and release them back into the wild.

''This big cat is back to freedom. Yesterday's 6 AM rescue mission from human habitat. Without any injury to humans or animals. Size of that leopard,'' the caption of the video shared by Mr Kaswan read.

Watch the video here:

This big cat is back to freedom. Yesterdays 6 AM rescue mission from human habitat. Without any injury to human or animal. Size of that leopard ! pic.twitter.com/07ES9TAFni — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 20, 2023

In the 27-second video, the wild cat is seen in a cage on the back of a small pickup truck. As soon as the leopard spotted the opening, it jumped out of the truck and made a run for the forest.

The video has delighted social media users who used heart emoticons to shower love on the video. Others thanked the forest officials for successfully rescuing the animal and granting it freedom.

One user said, ''When a scary scene becomes a scene of empathy, it's called humane....''

Another asked, ''With respect what's to prevent the cat from returning to its home range? Has the relocation been done far away? Is the leopard microchip tracked?'

A third wrote, ''Kudos to all involved.'' A fourth said, ''Beautiful cat.''

