Leopard Enters Ashram In Hardiwar, Gets Stuck In Bathroom Attic

A leopard caused panic when it entered an ashram in the religious city of Haridwar on Sunday and then got stuck in the attic of a bathroom.

The big cat, about 5-6 years old, entered the Manav Kalyan Ashram in the Kankhal police station area and was rescued after a seven-hour operation.

The incident came to light around 6:30 am when the Haridwar Forest Division received information about the leopard's presence. Sub-Divisional Officer Poonam Kanthola said a rescue team, consisting of the range officer and forest department personnel, was dispatched to the scene immediately.

The rescue team worked cautiously to ensure the safety of the animal. Videos showed the team carrying the leopard after it was tranquillized and placing it in a cage in a vehicle.

It was then transported to the Chidiyapur Rescue Centre in Haridwar and officials said a medical examination would be conducted.